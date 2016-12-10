Tattered Flag
Draft agenda for Tuesday Oct. 18 meeting of Middletown Borough Council

Draft agenda of Oct. 18, 2016 meeting of Middletown Borough Council by Press And Journal on Scribd  

Part of South Union Street in Middletown to be closed all next week (Oct. 17-21)

Press And Journal photo by Dan Miller -- This part of South Union Street from Brown to Ann streets in Middletown will be closed from Monday afternoon Oct. 17 to...

Borough paid police officer $52,000 over firing lawsuit

The Borough of Middletown agreed to pay borough police officer Dennis Morris $36,816.66 to settle a federal lawsuit that Morris filed against the borough in February over his firing in...

Lower Swatara Township dismisses finance director

Lower Swatara Township’s finance director was terminated Oct. 5.  Tom Mehaffie, president of the board of commissioners, brought up the personnel matter at the end of the meeting, among several things...

News

23 Years Ago: 10/12/2016

23 YEARS AGO - Court Date Set – You are cordially invited to Memorial Field on Sat., Oct. 16 for Mid... Read more

Sports

Middletown Pony team 7-0; Seven Sorrows …

Middletown doubled up its games in week 7 of CFA Youth Football League action to make up for rainout... Read more

Obituaries

Ethel Chorpenning

Ethel (Muto) Chorpenning, of Ecumenical Retirement Community, Harrisburg, peacefully entered into et... Read more

  • Dawn Pickel

    Dawn M. Pickel, 78, of Middletown, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 13, 2016, at …

  • Margaret Mencer

    Margaret E. Mencer, 96, formerly of Middletown, entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 3,…

  • Gloria Chiarella

     Gloria F. Chiarella (Bauchmoyer), 85, of Middletown, Pa., passed away with family by her …

Sound off

Sound Off 10/12/2016

Sound off contributions are published as submitted.  “I just want to say Job Well Done and Thank You to Middletown Borough Electric Dept. for the fast response to the power loss... Read more

  • Sound Off 10/5/2016

    “This is to the Eagles fan complaining about hipsters, Millennial’s, and their use of Uber. Any…

  • SoundOff 9/28/16

    “Not sure why the Press And Journal refuses to publish my weekly ‘Sound Off.’ The Middletown Bo…

  • Sound Off 9/21/16

    “I read the article about code enforcement in Middletown and totally agree we need more code of…

