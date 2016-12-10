- 1
Draft agenda for Tuesday Oct. 18 meeting of Middletown Borough Council
Part of South Union Street in Middletown to be closed all next week (Oct. 17-21)
Press And Journal photo by Dan Miller -- This part of South Union Street from Brown to Ann streets in Middletown will be closed from Monday afternoon Oct. 17 to...
Borough paid police officer $52,000 over firing lawsuit
The Borough of Middletown agreed to pay borough police officer Dennis Morris $36,816.66 to settle a federal lawsuit that Morris filed against the borough in February over his firing in...
Lower Swatara Township dismisses finance director
Lower Swatara Township’s finance director was terminated Oct. 5. Tom Mehaffie, president of the board of commissioners, brought up the personnel matter at the end of the meeting, among several things...