20 Years Ago 10/12/2016

Published Date

Press And Journal File Photo - 1993 Homecoming Queen – Middletown Area High School senior Danielle Givler, left, appeared before her many new fans at last Saturday afternoon’s Homecoming event at Memorial Field. With escort Matthew Golden, right, at her side, Danielle was overjoyed to be crowned 1993 Homecoming Queen.

From The Wednesday, October 20, 1993 Edition Of The Press And Journal





Middletown School Planners Review ‘Needs’ Survey Of District Residents

If you had $1,000 to give to the Middletown Area School District and were asked to decide how the money would be spent, what would you do with it?

Would you spend all the money on one particular facet of education in the District, such as an academic program or sport, or would you prefer to divide it equally among all the various areas of service?

One thousand area residents were recently asked what they would do in that hypothetical situation, along with 55 other questions seeking their opinions about the District and its various operations.





For the full story, CLICK HERE to subscribe to the Press And Journal.